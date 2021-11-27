Xbox Series S Reportedly Best-Selling Console on Black Friday - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X remain hard to find as the consoles quickly sell out whenever stock becomes available. It is the same for the recently released Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

It is a different story for the entry level next-generation consoles from Microsoft, the $299 Xbox Series S, which has been readily available at retailers and online stores.

A report from Adobe spotted by Insider says the Xbox Series S was the one of the best-selling items for Black Friday 2021. Adobe in the report measured "over one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites."

The PlayStation 5 is available for either $399 or $499 depending on if it comes with a disc-drive or not, while the Xbox Series X is priced at $499 and the Switch OLED Model is priced at $349.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles