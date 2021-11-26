CD Projekt on Being Acquired: 'We Plan to Remain Independent' - News

CD Projekt President Adam Kiciński speaking in an interview with Polish website Rzeczpospolita was asked if there was a chance the studio could be acquired and Kiciński said the company is not looking to sell and is not looking for investments.

"We have been repeating for years that we plan to remain independent and do not plan to become part of a larger entity," Kiciński said. "We are also not looking for a strategic investor."

Kiciński added CD Projekt will continue to look at acquiring other studios. The studio this year acquired The Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow developer The Molasses Flood and Vancouver-based developer Digital Scapes.

"As part of the strategy update, we announced greater activity in the M&A area, which we confirmed in recent months with two transactions," Kiciński said. "Both fit perfectly into our development plans. The Vancouver team joined CD Projekt Red, while The Molasses Flood is working on a game as part of one of our franchises.

"We do not rule out further transactions of this type in the future. The goal of our acquisitions is to strengthen development teams and obtain additional support in the implementation of our strategy.

"Therefore, in this type of investments, we are most interested in experience and competences, and we attach great importance to whether a given team will fit into the culture of our group."

