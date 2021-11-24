PlayStation Plus Games for December 2021 Reportedly Leaked - News

The PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs accurately leaked the November, October and September lineups.

The December 2021 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Godfall Challenger Edition for the PS5 and PS4, Mortal Shell for the PS4, and Lego DC Super-Villains for the PS4.

The PlayStation Plus games for November 2021 include Knockout City and First Class Trouble for the PS5 and PS4, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for the PS4, and The Persistence, Until You Fall, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners for PSVR. The PS4 games are also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

