PlayStation is Facing a Lawsuit for Gender Discrimination

Former IT security analyst at Sony Interactive Entertainment Emma Majo has filed a lawsuit in California against the company for gender discrimination and wrongful termination. The lawsuit was spotted by Axios and issued on November 22.

The lawsuit claims PlayStation has violated the United States' Equal Pay Act by discriminating against female employees "in compensation and promotion and subjects them to a work culture predominated by men."

Majo says she was ignored by a manager who only responded to men and was passed over for promotions. She added that was terminated this year after submitting a gender bias complaint.

She also claims other women at PlayStation have struggled to get promoted at the same rate as men.

"Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees, including female employees and those who identify as female," reads the lawsuit. Female employees are subjected to continuing unlawful disparate treatment in pay and work opportunities.

"Moreover, Sony’s policies and procedures have an ongoing disparate impact on female employees. Sony maintains policies and practices regarding the promotion process that promote gender-based inequities in title and compensation.

"Sony maintains policies and practices regarding advancement that lead to gender-based inequities favoring males regarding promotions. Sony’s discriminatory policies, practices, and procedures include a system where women are denied opportunities for advancement at Sony.

"Sony’s nationwide practices, policies, and procedures result in lower compensation for female employees than similarly situated male employees."

