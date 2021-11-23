Taito Milestones Headed West for the Switch - News

Publisher ININ Games announced Taito Milestones will be getting a release in the west for the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced.

Looking for a major throwback? TAITO opened their magical gaming-vaults and the TAITO MILESTONES Collection is approaching for Nintendo Switch! 😍🎮https://t.co/wMNbPLVnFp pic.twitter.com/EUFlZtjbId — ININ Games (@ININ_Games) November 23, 2021

Taito Milestones will first launch in Japan in February 2022 and include the following games:

Alpine Ski

Chack’n Pop

Elevator Action

Action Front Line

The Fairyland Story

Halley’s Comet

The Ninja Warriors

QIX

Wild Western

