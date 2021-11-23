Taito Milestones Headed West for the Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 224 Views
Publisher ININ Games announced Taito Milestones will be getting a release in the west for the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced.
Looking for a major throwback? TAITO opened their magical gaming-vaults and the TAITO MILESTONES Collection is approaching for Nintendo Switch! 😍🎮https://t.co/wMNbPLVnFp pic.twitter.com/EUFlZtjbId— ININ Games (@ININ_Games) November 23, 2021
Taito Milestones will first launch in Japan in February 2022 and include the following games:
- Alpine Ski
- Chack’n Pop
- Elevator Action
- Front Line
- The Fairyland Story
- Halley’s Comet
- The Ninja Warriors
- QIX
- Wild Western
