Taito Milestones Headed West for the Switch

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 224 Views

Publisher ININ Games announced Taito Milestones will be getting a release in the west for the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced.

Taito Milestones will first launch in Japan in February 2022 and include the following games:

  • Alpine Ski
  • Chack’n Pop
  • Elevator Action
  • Front Line
  • The Fairyland Story
  • Halley’s Comet
  • The Ninja Warriors
  • QIX
  • Wild Western

1 Comments
CaptainExplosion (2 hours ago)

The Ninja Warriors is on this? Awesome! ^^

