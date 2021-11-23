Retro-Inspired Platformer ITORAH to Launch in Spring 2022 - News

Publisher Assemble Entertainment an developer Grimbart Tales announced the retro-inspired action-platformer, ITORAH, will launch for PC via Steam in spring 2022.

"I can promise you; behind the many layers of color leads a deep, emotional, and gloomy story that will appeal to all ages and leave you curious for more," said Grimbart Tales lead artist, creative director, and co-founder Artur Backer. "Our goal is to create similar experiences for future generations and to allow space for older generations to revel in nostalgia."

View a developer commentary below:

Here is an overview of the game:

ITORAH is a retro-inspired action-platformer that draws heavy inspiration from ancient Mesoamerican culture and legends. In the game, the lush and verdant land of Nahucan is under threat from an imposing enemy: The Black Plague! It’s up to the titular Itorah—who appears to be the last human left—to battle her way across multiple gorgeous biomes, combatting deadly foes and the even deadlier landscape to stop the threat and save the land she calls home.

As Itorah journeys through the world of Nahucan, she’ll meet a colorful cast of quirky characters, including her chatty and loud-mouthed weapon, which also serves as a guide, to help her understand the events of the past. She’ll need all the help she can get in order to make her way through the winding paths of Nahucan on her quest to save the land and battle the malignant contagion that threatens it!

Key Features:

Hand-Crafted Quality – Explore a beautifully realized world inspired by South and Central American landscapes, each lovingly hand-painted by the development team to breathe life into the world of Nahucan.

– Explore a beautifully realized world inspired by South and Central American landscapes, each lovingly hand-painted by the development team to breathe life into the world of Nahucan. Moves like Jagger – Enjoy a staggering 200-plus animations that truly bring Itorah and her amazing range of abilities to life in the hands of players.

– Enjoy a staggering 200-plus animations that truly bring Itorah and her amazing range of abilities to life in the hands of players. Make Friends Along the Way – As the old saying goes, the “real treasure is the friends made along the way,” and Itorah will need the help of her new friends and allies to help her defeat the great evil threatening the land.

– As the old saying goes, the “real treasure is the friends made along the way,” and Itorah will need the help of her new friends and allies to help her defeat the great evil threatening the land. Good ol’ Fashioned Platforming – When she isn’t hacking and slashing her way across the landscape, Itorah will need to keep her jumping and dodging skills as sharp as her axe as she conquers progressively more difficult puzzles and platforming sections.

– When she isn’t hacking and slashing her way across the landscape, Itorah will need to keep her jumping and dodging skills as sharp as her axe as she conquers progressively more difficult puzzles and platforming sections. Unravel the Mystery – Is Itorah the only human left, and if so, what happened to everyone else? Get to the bottom of the mystery with plenty of exciting twists and turns along the way as the brave young warrior battles her way through lush forests, ancient temples, and more on her quest to save Nahucan!

