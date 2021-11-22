Xbox Has No Plans for More FPS Boost Titles 'in the Immediate Future' - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Xbox director of project management Jason Ronald in an interview with the Iron Lords Podcast said the team at Xbox currently has no plans to add more FPS Boost to more titles in the near future.

"We're always looking at new ways that we can enhance titles, whether it's resolution increases, frame rate improvements, things like Auto HDR," Ronald said.

"I'll say right now, with the existing technique that we have with FPS Boost, we've tried plenty more than [the 130 FPS Boosted titles] and in some cases the vast majority of the game works great, but then we find a game-breaking bug 80% of the way through.

"We're going to continue to look for new opportunities and new ways that we can enhance titles, but we don't have anything in the immediate future... Right now, I think we're kind of finding where some of the limitations of our current technique is."

For those that don't know, FPS Boost increased the frames per second on older titles.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft added 76 new games to backward compatibility, while 37 games got support for FPS Boost.

Thanks, PureXbox.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles