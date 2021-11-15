Xbox Backward Compatibility Adds 76 New Games, 37 Games Get FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 926 Views
Microsoft during its Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration broadcast announced more Xbox 360 and original Xbox games will be getting backward compatibility, as well as more title gets FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S.
Microsoft is adding 76 new games to backward compatibility and 37 games will be getting FPS Boost support.
"This latest and final addition of 70+ titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible through the passion and feedback from the community," said Peggy Lo, compatibility program lead at Xbox, speaking with The Verge.
"[Xbox fans’] constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backwards compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox."
Here is the list of 76 games added to backward compatibility:
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- F.E.A.R. 3
- F.E.A.R. Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
Here is the list of 37 games getting FPS Boost support today via The Verge:
- Alan Wake
- Assassin’s Creed
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Darksiders
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age II
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 3
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Mirror’s Edge
- Nier
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Rock of Ages
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
I boght Simpsons Hit and Run and Timesplitters 2 in the hope they’d be added to BC eventually. I know Hit and Run was a long shot but happy to get 1 out of 2.
GunValkyrie , Otogi 1 and 2 , Fear series , Ridge Racer 6 , Timesplitters , Dead or alive 3 and 4 and Manhunt are great additions . We're getting closer to Def Jam Fight For New York by EA and hopefully Microsoft pays the licenses of Sega's Jet set Radio Future soundtracks fee on Behalf of Sega and put it on Xbox Backwards.
I played a bunch of GunValkyrie when it first came out. Looking forward to checking it out again. :) I have a buddy who was into Otogi in a big way back then too.
I was a huge fan of Outpost Kaloki X, and am beyond stoked that it made the cut! It's an XBLA game, so I own it digitally, but it's not showing up in my library quite yet. I'll just have to be patient. I never did get the last few achievements on that game, so I'm eager for the opportunity to finish it off!
A bummer that this was described as the "final" batch of backwards compatible games (especially since there are likely other games that do run, but that they couldn't strike a deal with the rights-holders to get added for this announcement).
Microsoft said before in 2019 that their final batch was 2019 then we're in 2021 and they added more backwards. as long there's demand for backwards they'll always add I think?
Good point! Either way, I am glad my prediction of more back-compat at this event came true (after I pointed out that no NEW game announcements didn't preclude re-introducing OLD games :D ).
Wait, I thought Sonic Unleashed already had an fps boost on S/X