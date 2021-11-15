Xbox Backward Compatibility Adds 76 New Games, 37 Games Get FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S - News

Microsoft during its Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration broadcast announced more Xbox 360 and original Xbox games will be getting backward compatibility, as well as more title gets FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S.

Microsoft is adding 76 new games to backward compatibility and 37 games will be getting FPS Boost support.

"This latest and final addition of 70+ titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible through the passion and feedback from the community," said Peggy Lo, compatibility program lead at Xbox, speaking with The Verge.

"[Xbox fans’] constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backwards compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox."

Here is the list of 76 games added to backward compatibility:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

Here is the list of 37 games getting FPS Boost support today via The Verge:

Alan Wake

Assassin’s Creed

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Darksiders

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Disney’s Chicken Little

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 3

Fable Anniversary

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Kameo: Elements of Power

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror’s Edge

Nier

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Rock of Ages

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic Generations

Sonic Unleashed

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

