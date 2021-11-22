Forza Horizon 5 Boosts Xbox Series X|S Sales - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Nov 7-13 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 528,732 units sold for the week ending November 13, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 94.71 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 311,168 units to bring its lifetime sales to 14.50 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 246,558 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.90 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by nearly 79,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 80,000 units. PS4 sold 389,953 units for the week ending November 15, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 326,118 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 25,098 units, the Xbox One sold 10,538 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 327 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 89,144 units (-14.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 83,203 (-76.8%), the Xbox One is down 36,750 units (-77.7%), and the 3DS is down 2,871 units (-89.8%).

This week last year the PlayStation 5 launched in North America, Japan, Oceania, and some other smaller markets, while the Xbox Series X|S launched worldwide. PS5 sales year-over-year are down 1.15 million (-78.8%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down 1.04 million (-80.8%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 50,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 7,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 21,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 528,732 ( 94,710,234 ) PlayStation 5 - 311,168 ( 14,498,234 ) Xbox Series X|S - 246,558 ( 8,899,720 ) PlayStation 4 - 25,098 ( 116,653,889 ) Xbox One - 10,538 ( 50,468,073 ) 3DS - 327 ( 75,942,350 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 218,246 Xbox Series X|S - 128,377 PlayStation 5 - 120,663 PlayStation 4 - 9,776 Xbox One - 8,296

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 155,243 PlayStation 5 - 138,906 Xbox Series X|S - 90,830 PlayStation 4 - 12,201 Xbox One - 1,912 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 137,206 PlayStation 5 - 37,727 Xbox Series X|S - 14,508 PlayStation 4 - 2,597 3DS - 327 (Japan only) Xbox One - 240

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 18,037 PlayStation 5 - 13,872 Xbox Series X|S - 12,843 PlayStation 4 - 524 Xbox One - 90

