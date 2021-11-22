Forza Horizon 5 Races Up the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 377 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

FIFA 22 (PS4) shot up two places to take first place on the Italian charts for Week 45, 2021, which ended November 14, 2021.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4) after debuting in first last week has dropped down to second place. The PS5 version is in fifth place, while the Xbox Series X|S version is in sixth place.

Forza Horizon 5 (XS) debuted in third place.

There are three PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, one Xbox Series X|S title, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 45, 2021:

FIFA 22 (PS4) Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4) Forza Horizon 5 (XS) - NEW Football Manager 2022 (PC) - NEW Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) Call of Duty: Vanguard (XS) Shin Megami Tensei V (NS) - NEW Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition (PS5) - NEW Animal Cross: New Horizons (NS)* Mario Party Superstars (NS)*

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles