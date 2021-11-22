Nostalgic Train Headed to PS5 and PS4 on November 25 - News

Publisher Amata Games and developer Tatamibeya announced the first-person adventure game, Nostalgic Train, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 25 for $13.99.

The game first launched for PC via Steam in June 2018 and for the Nintendo Switch via eShop in August 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

NOSTALGIC TRAIN is a mystical and melancholic first-person adventure / walking simulator set in the Japanese countryside, where you solve not only the mystery of the missing people of Natsugiri, but also that of “yourself.”

The game attracted a great deal of attention on Steam through the Japanese indie game creator Tatamibeya in June 2018 for the quality of its beautifully recreated CGs of the nostalgic Japanese countryside. It was recommended by the 22nd Japan Media Arts Screening Committee of the Agency for Cultural Affairs.

Also, the Nintendo Switch version of NOSTALGIC TRAIN, which was ported by Amata and released in August of this year, has been very well received.

It contains both a story mode, “Two Fluctuations at Journey’s End,” and a free mode, where you can explore the world of Natsugiri at your own pace. Relax and immerse yourself in a fantastical world full of tragic stories and beautiful nostalgic scenery.

