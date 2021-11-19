Halo Infinite Goes Gold Ahead of December 8 Release - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer 343 Industries announced Halo Infinite has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer beta is now available, while the campaign will be going live on December 8 at 10:00 am PST / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Find out exactly when #HaloInfinite releases in your region: pic.twitter.com/YSLmqi4MI5 — Halo (@Halo) November 19, 2021

