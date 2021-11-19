Halo Infinite Campaign Designed for Normal Difficulty Instead of the Typical Heroic - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Halo Infinite character director Stephen Dyck speaking with VideoGamesChronicle has revealed the campaign in the game has been designed with Normal difficulty in mind rather than the typical Heroic difficulty with past releases.

"Traditionally, Halo's always been developed on the Heroic difficulty, and we did the same thing for 4 and 5," he said.

"So usually we look at Heroic, we’re tuning everything here, everything is scaled down a little bit for Normal and Easy and then scaled up a little bit for Legendary. This time, we spent much more time on the Normal difficulty, expecting new players to come in.

"That doesn’t mean that Heroic isn’t hard and that Legendary isn’t very punishing, those are things that are still just part of Halo, but we did spend more time on Normal difficulty from the standpoint of, 'what if you were a new player and you’d never fought the covenant before or you’ve never fought anything in Halo before and it’s your first time using an AR?'

"We want those players to have fun and success and not immediately be hit with a wall from a gameplay standpoint where they’re like, 'aw man, I haven’t played this, I don’t get it… am I supposed to use a specific damage type here?’ Or, ‘that grenade didn’t do anything, why didn’t it do anything?'

"So one of the philosophies we’ve had is, the player’s always right or the game says ‘yes’. If the player wants to use something or a certain type of weapon, while certain weapons will be more successful, we’re never going to say, 'you’re just wrong, you can’t do that.'

"That’s where I’d say from a gameplay standpoint our philosophy was a little bit different, we were just kind of like – come in, play, we’ll ease into things, we’ll tutorialise things for you especially with the addition of things like equipment and things like that. So ideally, the player has a smoother ramp into the Halo world of gameplay."

Associate creative director Paul Crocker added there is a "golden path" for players to following throughout the story and the more you travel outside the path the more spike in difficulty you will find.

"The golden path is very curated by us," Crocker said. "The further away from the golden path you travel, you’ll hit difficulty spikes which are challenges to return to if you fail when you first encounter them.

"As you engage with equipment upgrades, as you capture more FOBs, as you bring marines, you can bring help with you for those encounters.

"Anecdotally, some of the people on the team actually found Normal difficulty a bit harder because it was more open and more 360 degrees of combat, whereas players who play a lot of other titles were finding it very easy, so the balance was making sure it was inviting to all players on Normal difficulty, then a guarantee that if you bump up the difficulty, it gets more challenging."

Campaign art lead Justin Dinges chimed in by admitting there was a lot of things players in Halo 5 had to know going into the game. This time thy wanted to make it more accessible to new players.

"We got a lot of feedback on 5 that there was a high price of entry into that game of knowing things," he said.

"So we wanted to make the price of entry into the franchise more available to people, so they didn’t feel that they had to [know things]. That doesn’t mean all that information isn’t there… hopefully, it just doesn’t require you to know that stuff."

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer beta is now available, while the campaign will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles