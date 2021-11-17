Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Video Showcases The Conservatory Mission - News

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Microsoft and 343 Industries this week shadow dropped the the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 for all players on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The campaign for Halo Infinite is still set to launch on December 8.

IGN has posted a brand-new gameplay video of the campaign for Halo Infinite that showcases five minutes of "The Conservatory" mission. The mission takes place a few hours into the campaign and showcases a fight with the Skimmers and new weapon: the Cindershot.

Check out the gameplay video below:

