Halo Infinite Free-to-Play Multiplayer is Available Now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 674 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft and 343 Industries during its Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration broadcast announced the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 are available now for all players on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It will also be available for Xbox Cloud Gaming later today.

All of the maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass are available and progress carries over when Halo Infinite officially launches on December 8.

"As a thank you to the Xbox community for 20 years of support, 343 Industries launched the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 three weeks early, available starting now for all players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC," reads the announcement post.

"It will also be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming starting later today. Players can enjoy the Season 1 content including all maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass, and all of their progress carries over into the full Halo Infinite launch on December 8. For complete details on the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta, head over to Halo Waypoint."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles