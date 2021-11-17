Activision Blizzard Shareholders Call for CEO Bobby Kotick to Resign - News

It was reported yesterday Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years about the sexual misconduct allegations at the gaming giant. Later in the same day over 100 employees staged a walkout calling for Kotick resign and be replaced with a new CEO.

A group of Activision Blizzard shareholder with a total of 4.8 million shares (out of roughly 779 million total shares) in a letter to the company's board of director obtained by The Washington Post have called for the CEO to resign.

"In contrast to past company statements, CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of many incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender discrimination at Activision Blizzard, but failed either to ensure that the executives and managers responsible were terminated or to recognize and address the systematic nature of the company’s hostile workplace culture," reads the letter from the shareholders, led by the Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) Investment Group.

The shareholders are also calling for the two longest serving directors on the board, Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado, to retire by December 31. Kelly is chairman of the Activision Blizzard board of directors and Morgado is a lead independent director.

The shareholders said that if Kotick, Kelly and Morgado don't resign, they would not vote for the reelection of the current directors on the board at the next annual meeting in June 2022, and is urging other shareholders to do the same.

"After the new revelations, it’s clear that the current leadership repeatedly failed to uphold a safe workplace — a basic function of their job," said SOC executive director Dieter Waizenegger. "Activision Blizzard needs a new CEO, board chair, and lead independent director with the expertise, skill set and conviction to truly change the company’s culture. We need to really have a reset button on the board."

The SOC would like to see Kelly and Morgado replaced with more diverse directors and one of the seats to go to an Activision Blizzard employee that is not an executive.

Waizenegger added, "Votes against directors are very rare. Investors rarely take this step. You need to have a clear governance failure. And now we believe, we can point to not only an overpaid CEO, but we have very clear implications for recruiting talent at the company, and potential legal ramifications, with regulators like the California agency and the Securities and Exchange Commission … that’s an indication that something went very wrong."

