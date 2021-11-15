Private Division Acquires OlliOlli Developer Roll7 - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Private Division announced it has acquired OlliOlli series developer Roll7.

The studio was founded in 2008 by Simon Bennett, John Ribbins, and Tom Hegarty and is currently developing OlliOlli World and unannounced projects. Private Division will support development on these games.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Roll7 to the Private Division family," said Private Division executive vice president and head Michael Worosz. "As a team passionate about action sports ourselves, seeing how Roll7 combines the thrill of competition with the zen of achieving flow-state in a videogame is remarkable, and we can’t wait to show the world this phenomenon with our release of OlliOlli World this winter."

Roll7 co-CEO Simon Bennett added, "Private Division has been an incredible publishing partner for OlliOlli World, and we’re elated to continue to grow as a studio as part of the label. Private Division has empowered our amazing team to raise the bar on our creativity and scope for OlliOlli World. Joining the label puts us in a great position to continue to grow and to set our sights on achieving our ambition to become a pre-eminent global videogames developer."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. In 2017, he took over the VGChartz hardware estimates. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles