Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Arrives November 30

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants announced Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on November 30 for $39.99. Users who already own Oddworld: Soulstorm will be able to update to the Enhanced Edition for free.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition below:

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition includes dramatically improved gameplay mechanics and motion code, audio balance improvements, seven additional months of polish, improved Slig and follower AI (more intelligent and responsive), as well as all previously released updates and brand new content.

What’s Soulstorm‘s brand new content?

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition‘s new content is a separate challenge game mode accessed via the main menu once you complete the game.

Xbox players will go hands-on with “Vykkers Labs,” a throwback to classic Oddworld 2.5D gameplay featuring short puzzle-filled levels. Earn leaderboard prestige for speed runs or zero-death performances. For those who don’t recall, Vykkers Labs is a large airborne lab used for pharmaceutical testing on animals and run by the sadistic Vykkers.

PlayStation and Epic Games Store players will experience “Toby’s Escape.” Like Vykkers, it is a throwback to classic Oddworld gaming short puzzle-filled levels to master. If you have played Soulstorm, you’ll know Toby from the train, but how did Toby escape RuptureFarms and become the train’s conductor…find out in Toby’s Escape.

What if you already own Oddworld: Soulstorm?

For the millions of gamers who already own Oddworld: Soulstorm on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Epic Games Store, you will receive the Enhanced Edition as a free update.

Pre-Order for Xbox

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition is available at retailers and online at Xbox.com for pre-order. The physical retail edition is available in both standard and Collector’s Edition which comes with an exclusive embossed metal case, nine-inch Abe figurine, 160-page art book, three art prints, a mining company keychain, tattoo, and tribal stickers.

