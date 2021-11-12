Call of Duty: Vanguard Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 194 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Call of Duty: Vanguard has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 7, 2021.

Mario Party Superstars in its second week dropped down to second place. Just Dance 2022 debuted in third place. FIFA 22 and Far Cry 6 remained in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Vanguard - NEW Mario Party Superstars Just Dance 2022 - NEW FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K22 Riders Republic Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles