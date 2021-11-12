FPS Sker Ritual Announces for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Wales Interactive has announced cooperative survival first-person shooter, Sker Ritual, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch first for PC via Steam in Q2 2022, and at a later date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is a quick overview of the game:

The co-op survival first-person shooter and spiritual successor to the award-winning occult horror, Maid of Sker. Play solo or up to four players to survive the supernatural onslaught of the Quiet Ones.

