PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales in the US After 12 Months Flat Compared to PS4 and Xbox One - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

NPD earlier today released its figures for the US for October 2021. Nintendo did reveal the Nintendo Switch sold 711,000 units during the month with the OLED Model selling 314,000 units in its launch month.

October 2021 is also the 12th month the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have been available for.

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella has now revealed the combined sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S after 12 months are flat compared to the launch aligned sales figures of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"After 12 months in market, combined units of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series are flat when compared to the same number of months for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," said Piscatella.

