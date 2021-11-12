Switch Sold 711,000 Units in the US in October, Metroid Dread Sets Franchise Record - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in October 2021 in terms of unit sales and dollars, according to figures from NPD. NPD includes the dates for the four week period of October 3 through October 30.

Nintendo did reveal the Switch sold 711,000 units in October, with the OLED Model selling 314,000 units in its launch month.

The PlayStation 5 remains the best-selling hardware platform in 2021 in terms of dollars, while the Nintendo Switch is number one in units sold.

"Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of October in both units and dollars, aided by the launch of the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

"PlayStation 5 remains the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, while Nintendo Switch leads in units."

Overall spending on video games increased 16 percent year-over-year from $3.79 billion to $4.39 billion. Year-to-date spending increased 12 percent compared to 2020 from $31.53 billion to $46.67 billion.

"October 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories grew 16% vs [year ago], reaching an October record $4.4 billion," said Piscatella. "Year-to-date consumer spending reached $46.7 billion, gaining 12% when compared to the same period in 2020."

He added, "Hardware dollar sales gained 82% compared to a year ago, helping lead the market to 16% total [year-over-year] growth. Content was also strong - double-digit percentage gains were achieved across all content segments in October vs [year ago]."

Overall spending on hardware increased 82 percent year-on-year to from $260 million to $472 million. Year-to-date spending on hardware has increased 53 percent compared to 2020 from $2.54 billion to $3.88 billion.

"October video game hardware dollar sales increased 82% when compared to October 2020, to $472 million," said Piscatella. "Year-to-date hardware spending has increased 53% when compared to the same period a year ago, reaching $3.9 billion."

Spending on video game content in October 2021 is up 11 percent year-over-year from $3.38 billion to $3.76 billion. Year-to-date spending on content has increased 10 percent from $37.22 billion to $40.87 billion.

Spending on video game accessories is up five percent in October 2021 to $158 million, while year-to-date spending is up nine percent to $1.92 billion. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory in October in terms of dollar sales. The PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller White is the best-selling accessory in 2021.

"The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory of October, while the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller White remains the best-selling accessory of the year," said Piscatella.

Far Cry 6 was the best-selling game in the US in October 2021 on the overall charts, PlayStation charts, and Xbox charts. It is now the eighth best-selling game on 2021.

"Far Cry 6 debuted as October's best-selling game, instantly becoming the 8th best-selling game of 2021 to date," said Piscatella. "Far Cry 6 ranked 1st on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms in October."

Back 4 Blood debuted in second place on the overall charts, as well as on the PlayStation and Xbox charts. It should be noted the game was also available on Xbox Game Pass.

"Back 4 Blood was October's #2 best-selling game, also ranking 2nd on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms," said Piscatella.

Metroid Dead debuted in third place on the overall charts, as well as number one on the Switch charts. It is the highest launch sales month ever for a Metroid game. Physical dollar sales nearly doubled the previous record set by Metroid Prime.

"Metroid Dread debuted as October's #3 best-selling game, while also ranking 1st on Switch," said Piscatella. "Metroid Dread achieved the highest launch month sales of any Metroid franchise release in tracked history."

Nintendo did announce Metroid Dread sold 854,000 units in the US in October to make it "the best start for any Metroid game ever," according to Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for October 2021:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for October 2021:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for October 2021:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for October 2021:

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2021 to date:

