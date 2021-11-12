Fortnite and Black Ops Cold War are the Most Played PS5 Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in a PlayStation Blog post celebrated the one year anniversary of the launch of the PlayStation 5.

"So much has happened in just one year from the day we lit up landmarks and other iconic places all over the world to mark the arrival of PS5m," said Ryan.

"Incredible games such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Deathloop launched. SIE acquired the talented development studios Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Housemarque, and Nixxes. We revealed our next-generation VR system for PS5.

"And most recently, we’ve unveiled new footage and exciting updates for upcoming titles such as God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West all from PlayStation Studios, and announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake during our September showcase."

Ryan revealed more than 360 games have released on the PS5 and over 25 games are currently in development for the console at PlayStation studios.

He also revealed the top 10 most played games on the PS5 in its first year. Fortnite was the most played game on the console, followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

MLB The Show 21 is the most played first-party game and the overall seventh most played game on the PS5. This was followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls in eighth and ninth places.

"PS5 gamers have collectively played more than 4.6 billion hours of gameplay on PS5 and broadcast more than 26 million hours of content," said Ryan.

Here are the top 10 most played PS5 games:

Fortnite Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 NBA 2K21 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Destiny 2 MLB The Show 21 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Demon’s Souls NBA 2K22

"You’ve made PS5 the biggest console launch in history, and I truly can’t thank you enough for your support and dedication this past year," he added.

"I also want to thank everyone in the community for your patience. We continue to see historic demand for PS5 and we understand the inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for many of our customers. Rest assured that we are laser-focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible, it’s something we work on every day across the company and remains my top priority. Again, we appreciate your patience as we navigate through these unprecedented global challenges."

