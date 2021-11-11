Xbox VP Sarah Bond Discusses Acquisition Strategy - News

Xbox corporate vice president Sarah Bond speaking during the GamesBeat Summit Next event discusses the Xbox acquisition strategy.

"I always thought that gaming was undervalued, historically," Bond said. "When I see people waking up to the power of games and the inherent value of it, that’s a real confirmation of our acquisition strategy. We’ve believed that all along. And it’s that belief that was the basis with which we built Game Pass.

"It’s that belief that enables us to do the acquisitions that we have. It just encourages us to keep going and is affirmation that we are 100% on the right track."

"What we’re looking for is fit," Bond added. She noted Xbox is looking for studios to acquire that can add value to both Xbox and the studio itself.

Xbox has been growing its first-party lineup of studios over the past few years and with the Bethesda parent company acquisition now has 23 studios.

