Super Impossible Road Arrives December 9 for Switch, in Early 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, More

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Wonderful Lasers announced Super Impossible Road will launch for the Nintendo Switch via eShop on December 9 for $19.99. It will also launch in early 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"We’re working tirelessly to ensure that Super Impossible Road is a best-in-class racing experience across all platforms, led by our Switch launch next month," said Rogue Games chief strategy officer Chris Archer.

"All the gameplay modes, even four-player split-screen couch play or eight players online, run at a silky smooth 60 frames per second, making Super Impossible Road one of the fastest-looking games on Switch and setting the stage for cross platform play next year."

View the multiplayer trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the future, you’ve got to play a little dirty if you want to win races. Master hairpin turns across dangerous courses that twist and coil over beautiful galactic backdrops, knocking opponents into the void of space. Kick into hyperdrive with temporary speed boosts and use every opportunity to jump off the paths of the rollercoaster-like tracks. Bypass gates and checkpoints and roll over competitors on the way to first place!

The spiritual sequel to the award-winning Impossible Road is back and more ferocious than ever with all-new modes, 60 FPS local multiplayer, insane online play, and much more! So what’re you waiting for? Crack those knuckles and jump into the fastest, craziest, most spectacular racer you’ve ever played.

Key Features:

Supports up to four players in local split-screen multiplayer.

Race online with up to eight players.

Runs at a blistering 60 frames per second.

Career mode features dozens of challenging levels and a multitude of modes.

Procedural generation creates a new track every time.

Full vehicle customization for boosting stats.

Ambient electronica/techno soundtrack.

