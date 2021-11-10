Switch Best-Selling Console in the UK in October Following OLED Launch - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in October 2021, according to GfK Entertainment. The launch of the OLED Model helped drive sales as it accounted for 43 percent of Switch hardware sales.

The PlayStation 5 the second best-selling console, followed by the Xbox Series X|S.

There were 288,632 game consoles sold in the UK during the month of October, which is the four week period ending October 30.

GSD data shows that just under 2.5 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in October. Physical and digital sales were split evenly at 1.25 million games each. However, it should be noted digital sales do include most AAA publishers, with Nintendo as the biggest exception.

Software sales are down 31 percent compared to October 2020. This is due to FIFA 21 launching in October, while FIFA 22 launched in September. If we remove FIFA sales are down 10 percent year-over-year.

FIFA 22 remained in first place in its second month on the software charts.

Far Cry 6 debuted in second place with 53 percent of the sales coming from digital stores. 58 percent of the sales were on PlayStation consoles and the remaining 42 percent on Xbox consoles.

Back 4 Blood debuted in third place with 74 percent of sales being digital. 37 percent of the sales were on PS5, 33 percent on PC, 18 percent on PS4, nine percent on Xbox One, and four percent on Xbox Series X|S. It should be noted the game was also available on Xbox Game Pass, which is not counted in these numbers.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy debuted in fifth place. It is the second Marvel title from Square Enix. Sales are well below 2020's Marvel's Avengers.

Metroid Dread, the best-selling Nintendo Switch game in October, debuted in sixth place.

Here are the software charts:

Position Title 1 FIFA 22 (EA) 2 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 3 Back 4 Blood (Warner Bros) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix) 6 Metroid Dread* (Nintendo) 7 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* (Nintendo) 8 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition* (Nintendo) 9 Mario Party Superstars* (Nintendo) 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* (Nintendo) 11 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Bandai Namco) 12 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles (Sega) 13 Resident Evil Village (Capcom) 14 Insurgency: Sandstorm (Focus Entertainment) 15 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury* (Nintendo) 16 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 17 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 18 Riders Republic (Ubisoft) 19 Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone) 20 Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

