Q-Games Acquires the Rights to The Tomorrow Children IP from PlayStation - News

/ 559 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Kyoto-based developer Q-Games announced it has acquired the rights to The Tomorrow Children IP from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The Tomorrow Children released for the PlayStation 4 five years ago a a free-to-play online title. Just one year after launch the game was taken offline and has not been playable since. Q-Games will work to rebuild the game and re-release it.

Read a message from Q-Games founder and CEO Dylan Cuthbert below:

I’d like to thank first and foremost the fans of The Tomorrow Children, without whom, I would never have had the confidence to keep pursuing this deal. Our fans are some of the most amazing gamers out there, and every day for the past four years they have kept the dream alive. I think the happiest thing about this decision is imagining the enjoyment those fans will feel as they re-enter the crazy post-apocalyptic neo-soviet world of The Tomorrow Children.

Secondly I’d like to thank Sony Interactive Entertainment for also working with me to have the IP returned to Q-Games. It has taken a concerted effort by all of us to get to this ultimate step, and I’m full of gratitude to everyone involved in the process.

I am now tweaking and re-working parts of the game every week, and I hope everyone follows along and gets involved in this process. We plan to make quite a few changes for the better, and give The Tomorrow Children the re-launch it deserves!

Come watch the fun!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles