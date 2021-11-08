Metroid Dread is 'Not the Ultimate End' - News

Metroid Dread producer Yoshio Sakamoto in an interview with CNET said that while the game concludes the five-story arc he does not feel it is the end of Samus' story.

"As long as the character Samus exists, I think her adventure will continue. I feel that Samus should continue her adventure, and that's something that we would really need to put our best effort into," said Sakamoto. "Metroid Dread does conclude the five-story arc that has been going on for 35 years.

"However, I feel that it's not the ultimate end. There should be something that is able to continue the franchise and the universe. So yes, as long as your character Samus is loved, I would like to do what I have to do."

Sakamoto was also asked about a Metroid movie and he does "hope that it does become a reality someday."

Metroid Dread is available on the Nintendo Switch.

