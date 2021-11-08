Halo Infinite UNSC Archives Video Details the Story Behind the Grappleshot - News

posted 1 day ago

Developer 343 Industries has released the second video in a new series of Halo Infinite lore videos called "UNSC Archives."

The second video is titled Project Magnes and tells the untold story behind the Master Chief's newest upgrade, the Grappleshot. It was designed by a civilian engineer.

View the video below:

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

