Rogue Games and Bloober Team Form Partnership for Unannounced Console and PC Game - News

/ 379 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Bloober Team announced they have formed a partnership on an unannounced "next-generation console and PC game."

"We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Rogue on this incredible project," said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno. "We pride ourselves on making games that push the boundaries of originality and immersion, and we’re delighted to be working alongside a company that shares our vision."

Rogue Games CEO Matt Casamassina added, "We’ve admired Bloober’s dark and gorgeous games for years, so we knew right away they were the only team to do this crazy cool concept justice. Today’s not the day—unforgettable, original, kickass games take time and care to make—but we can’t wait to fully announce details on this project at a later date."

Rogue Games is led by gaming veterans who formerly worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Activision, Apple, and Electronic Arts, and more.

Bloober Team is a Polish developer known for developing Layers of Fear series, Blair Witch, Observer, and The Medium.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles