Forza Horizon 5 is the Highest Rated New Release of 2021 - News

/ 946 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Forza Horizon 5 will officially launch next week on Tuesday, November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as on Xbox Game Pass.

Reviews for the game have started to drop and the game has quickly become the highest rated new release of 2021, according to OpenCritic and Metacritic. The open-world racing game as of the time of this writing sits at a score of 92 on OpenCritic and 92 on Metacritic.

Here are the five highest reviewed new games of 2021 according to Metacritic:

Forza Horizon 5 - 92 Psychonauts 2 - 91 Chicory: A Colorful Tale - 90 Dusk - 89 It Takes Two - 89

It should be noted there are five games listed above Forza Horizon 5, however, they are all re-releases. This includes Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, The House in Fata Morgana, Tetris Effect Connected, and the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of Hades.

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles