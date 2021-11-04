Forza Horizon 5 is the Highest Rated New Release of 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 946 Views
Forza Horizon 5 will officially launch next week on Tuesday, November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as on Xbox Game Pass.
Reviews for the game have started to drop and the game has quickly become the highest rated new release of 2021, according to OpenCritic and Metacritic. The open-world racing game as of the time of this writing sits at a score of 92 on OpenCritic and 92 on Metacritic.
Here are the five highest reviewed new games of 2021 according to Metacritic:
- Forza Horizon 5 - 92
- Psychonauts 2 - 91
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - 90
- Dusk - 89
- It Takes Two - 89
It should be noted there are five games listed above Forza Horizon 5, however, they are all re-releases. This includes Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, The House in Fata Morgana, Tetris Effect Connected, and the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of Hades.
Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
Highest rated for a reason!
Remember how revered Gran Turismo was back in the 90's/early 2000's? Well, Forza is quickly becoming this generations version of that. It's no wonder the scores piling in are reflecting that.
Making an amazing driving experience for car enthusiasts while giving fans jaw dropping visuals is by far a for sure path to victory.
-BURN RUBBER! NINJA APPROVED-
Pretty sure Forza become revered last gen too.
It did, lol.
I guess I should have specified better. What I meant by generation wasn't "generation" in the sense that we all use it here as gamers (ex: consoles generations) but rather generations in terms of people growing up.
It seems like gamers in the last gen (in the 90's to early/mid 2000's) were primarily focused on Gran Turismo as THE defining racing game of their time whereas Forza since the mid to late 2000's up until now seems to have taken up that mantle; or at the very least made a very strong case that it is now the premier racing game.
Oh, and you are absolutely right about Forza being revered last gen too. It's an amazing franchise.
-TECHNICALLY... NINJA APPROVED-
And not just Forza, but specifically Forza Horizon. I think Forza Horizon has left both Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo behind. I know I wouldn't play either of those if I could instead play Horizon.
Great news for Playground. The quality of their craftsmanship bodes well for Fable, too. Serious game of the year contender.
Now if the engineers at T10 would kindly restart the Forza 6 servers, or at least give an explanation for their sudden shutdown, I could go away and game in bliss
Flight Simulator is at 90 (Xbox Series X) and 91 (PC), so it also should be on that list (even if you count Xbox only)
The top 2 highest rated games are Xbox games studio. I wonder if Halo Infinite can come in with a hat trick
All it takes for the hat trick is a 90 for Halo Infinite. Halo 4 got an 87 on metacritic with good singleplayer and bad multiplayer, while Halo 5 got an 84 on metacritic with good multiplayer and bad singleplayer. Halo Infinite might just manage a 90 if it has both good singleplayer and good multiplayer. So far the multiplayer has been very well received in the alpha tests, so I guess it's down to the singleplayer being good at this point. Will critics like the switch to open world, or will they think it's a downgrade compared to past Halo games which were more linear? Will the story be good like all previous Halo games except for Halo 5, or will it be bad like Halo 5? Will be interesting to see what happens.
I was surprised to see Psychonauts 2 this high, but that's because you took the Xbox One version which has only 10 reviews, not a good metric
EDIT: Let me explain/rephrase this: for eg, currently the best Switch game of 2021 is The House of Fata Morgana, which is at 97/100 on Metacritic, with just 9 review, that puts its at the same level as BOTW, that doesn't make any sense
Psychonauts 2 has an 89 on Open Critic, which is tied with Bustafellows and It Takes Two for the 2nd highest rated game of the year after Forza Horizon 5.