Sony Flying in PS5 Consoles to the UK to Meet Christmas Demand

Sony has begun flying in PlayStation 5 consoles to the UK to try to meet Christmas demand, according to The Sun. The company has chartered three Korean Air Cargo's Boeing 747 to fly from Seoul, South Korea to London this week.

Each Boeing 747 was loaded with nearly 50 pallets of PS5 consoles. Each jumbo jet delivery had enough stock to requires 12 articulated lorries to be transported around the UK.

Sony reportedly plans to bring in two more cargo jets full of PS5 consoles between now and the middle of the November.

"A phenomenal operation has been under way to stock UK shelves of PS5s for Christmas," a Sony source told The Sun. "Sony just wants to keep fans happy after a slew of issues with its new kit, and this is an unprecedented air-lift.

"The 747 plane is rare after being decommissioned by British Airways, but carries a vast amount of cargo as a freighter aircraft. Each plane can bring in 100 tonnes of equipment on almost 50 pallets. It means millions of gamers will now be smiling this Christmas."

Global shortages have limited the amount of stock of PS5 consoles Sony has been able to produce and ship worldwide. The PS5 whenever stock becomes available sells out quickly.

The PS5 has sold 13.60 million units worldwide as of October 26, according to VGChartz estimates.

