FIFA 22 Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 557 Views
FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained first place on the French charts for week 42, 2021, according to SELL. The PlayStation 5 version is up one spot to second place and the Switch version has re-entered the top five in fourth place.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) have re-entered the top five in third and fifth places, respectively.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- FIFA 22
- Far Cry 6
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Xbox Series X|S
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 22
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles
- FIFA 22
- Far Cry 6
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles
- FIFA 22
- Double Pack: Assassin's Creed Odyssey + Assassin's Creed Origins
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- FIFA 22
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Pokémon Ultra Moon
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- FIFA 22
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
