Forza Horizon 5 Gets Live-Action Getaway Driver Trailer - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games have released a live-action trailer for Forza Horizon 5. It is titled "The Getaway Driver" and stars Cristo Fernández and Karol G.

View the video below:

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

