Switch Sells Over 500,000 Units, PS5 and XS Sales Climb - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 17-23

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 501,054 units sold for the week ending October 23, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 93.32 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 274,919 units to bring its lifetime sales to 13.60 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 177,771 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.25 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by nearly 58,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One is up by over 80,000 units. PS4 sold 332,746 units for the week ending October 25, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 97,697 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 22,651 units, the Xbox One sold 10,507 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 403 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 10,867 units (2.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 55,510 (-71.0%), the Xbox One is down 22,642 units (-68.3%), and the 3DS is down 3,483 units (-89.6%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 107,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 4,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 2,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 501,054 (93,320,298)
- PlayStation 5 - 274,919 (13,595,514)
- Xbox Series X|S - 177,771 (8,248,595)
- PlayStation 4 - 22,651 (116,582,875)
- Xbox One - 10,507 (50,437,318)
- 3DS - 403 (75,941,331)
- Switch - 198,718
- PlayStation 5 - 100,682
- Xbox Series X|S - 92,455
- PlayStation 4 - 8,853
- Xbox One - 7,895
- PlayStation 5 - 125,982
- Switch - 117,232
- Xbox Series X|S - 61,713
- PlayStation 4 - 11,875
- Xbox One - 2,155
- Switch - 167,683
- PlayStation 5 - 38,668
- Xbox Series X|S - 16,387
- PlayStation 4 - 1,520
- 3DS - 403 (Japan only)
- Xbox One - 308
- Switch - 17,421
- PlayStation 5 - 9,587
- Xbox Series X|S - 7,216
- PlayStation 4 - 403
- Xbox One - 149
PS5 - 274 k. Switch OLED came at the right time. If weren't for the OLED, Switch could had been surpersed by PS5
PS5 actually beat the Switch globally in the 3 weeks prior to OLED launch. There were adjustments to the numbers, switch was overtracked and ps5 was undertracked. So it has already happened.
Where can I see these updated numbers?
If you go to tools and then hardware by date you can hover over the graph to get the up to date numbers for each week.
"Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
Switch - 167,683
PlayStation 5 - 38,668
Xbox Series X|S - 16,387"
I think Microsoft is going to be very happy with these numbers (as will Nintendo). The Xbox Series systems will definitely out-perform the Xbox One systems in Asia. The question is whether they can reach/exceed the heights that the Xbox 360 achieved in Asia. And my guess is yes.
The PS5 being so unusually large appears to be an opportunity for Xbox in Asia, as the Series X (which is a little smaller than the PS5) and the Series S (which is a lot smaller than the PS5) are more appropriate for small Asian living spaces. It'll take time for that advantage to really get traction, though, since the Xbox is starting from such a low point. So the wildcard is whether Xbox and Game Pass can gain enough traction to keep momentum going, before Sony can get a theoretical PS5 Slim out and blunt the advantage they've handed Microsoft, IMO.
lets gooo, 500k units! They have had more avaliable stock, this means that Switch 2021 it's gonna surpass Switch 2020 sales!! Also very good numbers for PS5 and XBOX
I fully agree. 2020 was a rarity in sales, where COVID, the end of a generation, and an unexpected success like Animal Crossing came together. 2021 had a hard time matching these events, and its decline can have more than one interpretation. The question is whether 2021 was the beginning of the end, or whether 2022 will be able to match and maintain console sales.
Yeah agreed. The first party software lineup for 2022 looks insane for Switch. Much stronger than '20 or '21. But still it's coming at a time when Switch will start its decline. I just expect it to soften the decline. Could see 22-23 million next year assuming Nintendo gives a little bit of help like say dropping the hybrid systems each $50.