Switch Sells Over 500,000 Units, PS5 and XS Sales Climb - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 17-23

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 501,054 units sold for the week ending October 23, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 93.32 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 274,919 units to bring its lifetime sales to 13.60 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 177,771 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.25 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by nearly 58,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One is up by over 80,000 units. PS4 sold 332,746 units for the week ending October 25, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 97,697 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 22,651 units, the Xbox One sold 10,507 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 403 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 10,867 units (2.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 55,510 (-71.0%), the Xbox One is down 22,642 units (-68.3%), and the 3DS is down 3,483 units (-89.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 107,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 4,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 2,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 501,054 ( 93,320,298 ) PlayStation 5 - 274,919 ( 13,595,514 ) Xbox Series X|S - 177,771 ( 8,248,595 ) PlayStation 4 - 22,651 ( 116,582,875 ) Xbox One - 10,507 ( 50,437,318 ) 3DS - 403 ( 75,941,331 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 198,718 PlayStation 5 - 100,682 Xbox Series X|S - 92,455 PlayStation 4 - 8,853 Xbox One - 7,895

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 125,982

Switch - 117,232 Xbox Series X|S - 61,713 PlayStation 4 - 11,875 Xbox One - 2,155 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 167,683 PlayStation 5 - 38,668 Xbox Series X|S - 16,387 PlayStation 4 - 1,520 3DS - 403 (Japan only) Xbox One - 308

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,421 PlayStation 5 - 9,587 Xbox Series X|S - 7,216 PlayStation 4 - 403 Xbox One - 149

