Capcom Says Resident Evil 3 Remake is a 'Hit' - News

posted 10 hours ago

Capcom has called 2020's remake of Resident Evil 3 a "hit" in its annual report that was recently published and reported by IGN.

Capcom's list of Platinum Titles as of June 30 lists the game having shipped 4.4 million units across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This is higher than the original release, Resident Evil 3 Nemesis, for the original PlayStation in 1999, which ended up selling 3.5 million units lifetime.

Resident Evil is one of Capcom's most popular franchises. The most recent release, Resident Evil Village, has shipped over five million units since it released on May 7 of this year. Resident Evil 7: biohazard has shipped over 10 million units and is the best-selling game in the series.

