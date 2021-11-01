FIFA 22 Remains Ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy and Mario Party to Top UK Charts - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

FIFA 22 in its fifth week has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending October 30, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 11 percent week-on-week.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy from Square Enix debuted in second place. Launch sales were 58 percent lower than 2020's The Avengers. 63 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 5, 19 percent on PlayStation 4, and 18 percent on Xbox.

Mario Party Superstars debuted in third place. Launch sales at retail were six percent lower than Super Mario Party. However, this does not include digital sales, which have only grown in recent years.

Far Cry 6 fell to fourth place as sales dropped 23 percent. Another Ubisoft title, Riders Republic, made its debut in eighth place with 52 percent of sales on PS5, 28 percent on Xbox, and 20 percent on PS4.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 22 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - NEW Mario Party Superstars - NEW Far Cry 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft Rider's Republic - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

