November 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for November 2021. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for November are:

Moving Out ($24.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 30

Kingdom Two Crowns ($19.99 ERP): Available November 16 to December 15

Rocket Knight ($14.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 15

Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes ($19.99 ERP): Available November 16 to 30

Here is an overview of the games:

Moving Out

Begin your career as a Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician (F.A.R.T.)! No task is too dangerous for your company, Smooth Moves, as you attempt to save the town from furniture peril. Play solo or with up to four friends in this ridiculous physics-based moving simulator.

Kingdom Two Crowns

Build your kingdom and explore new lands in Kingdom Two Crowns. Play the role of a monarch atop their trusty steed and protect your realm from the forces of the Greed. You’ll enjoy exploring medieval lands, dark realms, and feudal Japan in a beautiful, pixel-art setting with micro-strategy elements.

Rocket Knight

The fan favorite hero from the classic Sega-era Sparkster series comes home after 15 years to find the kingdom of Zephyrus in shambles. Use your wits and trusty rocket pack to defeat the menacing wolf army threatening his people.

Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes

Don your cape and cowl and join the Dynamic Duo and other famous superheroes, including Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, and save the citizens of Gotham from the Joker and Lex Luthor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles