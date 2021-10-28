Demon Slayer Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 108,122 Units - Sales

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 15,996 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 24, 2021.

Blue Reflection: Second Light (PS4) debuted in second place with sales of 14,048 units. The Switch version debuted in seventh place with sales of 8,380 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch and two are for the PlayStation 2

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 108,122 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 14,280 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,889 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 462 units, and the 3DS sold 449 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 15,996 (110,845) [PS4] Blue Reflection: Second Light (Koei Tecmo, 10/21/21) – 14,048 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,155 (2,879,734) [NSW] Metroid Dread (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 9,999 (119,018) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,360 (4,469,716) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,695 (4,103,819) [NSW] Blue Reflection: Second Light (Koei Tecmo, 10/21/21) – 8,380 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,306 (2,243,119) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,581 (6,909,879) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 6,280 (4,169,875)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 61,169 (242,072) Switch – 38,658 (17,267,673) PlayStation 5 – 11,526 (951,035) Switch Lite – 8,295 (4,106,660) Xbox Series S – 3,815 (45,675) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,754 (182,857) PlayStation 4 – 462 (7,814,542) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 449 (1,175,772) Xbox Series X – 74 (64,992)

