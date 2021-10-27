Little Devil Inside Gets State of Play Trailer - News

Neostream Interactive during today's State of Play released a new trailer for Little Devil Inside, which will launch first for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will launch later for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

This is our very first reveal of the world map in Little Devil Inside, and our intention was to give you folks a look at how travel works by skipping through a typical mission in the game.

Essentially, we tried to create a dynamic, miniature-like representation of the world with tilt-shift effect.

During travel in world map travel view, you will come across and encounter various events. Some are forced but in most cases, you will have the option to engage or not.

Many are just simple interactions that can be performed while remaining in world map travel view, such as clearing up a road block or refueling your vehicle at an oil station.

There are of course instances where you can zoom in further to an actual real-time gameplay level where you can perform all the real-time actions, attend to Billy’s (the protagonist) needs, and fulfill your missions.

Regardless of mission content, you are free to roam the world map.

You can travel on foot, on a horse (or a mule to be exact…), in vehicles, and of course on a train. Traveling on foot is slowest but you can go where other forms of transportation cannot take you.

Another design aspect we wished to show is the overall tone, manner, and pace of actual gameplay.

The game is not about leveling up the character as quickly as you can and speed running through all the content.

As such, the pace of the game is designed to try and touch the player’s emotions by giving enough time and space and allow them to “take-in” the various atmosphere. Hence, no fast travel.

One of our technical challenges is, of course, trying to make the transition between world map travel view and real-time view as smooth as possible, and we’re working hard on this.

