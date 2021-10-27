Bugsnax: The Isle of BIGsnax DLC Coming in 2022 - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Young Horses during today's PlayStation State of Play announced The Isle of BIGsnax DLC for Bugsnax. It will launch in early 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

View the DLC reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Journey to a mysterious new island where the Bugsnax are truly enormous! You’ll need to master new mechanics like the Shrink Spice, which can cut the giant Bugsnax down to a catchable size. Joining you are Chandlo, Floofty, Triffany, and Shelda, who will explore both the island’s long-forgotten history, and more of their own personal stories.

Back in Snaxburg, you’ll finally have your very own hut! You can take on challenges from your mailbox to earn furniture and accessories to customize your living space. These challenges put a few twists in the gameplay, and will shake up how you explore and catch.

And last but not least; capture rare Bughats in order to dress up your favorite Bugsnax.

As you can see, we’ve stuffed this update with a smorgasbord of content for new and returning players alike:

A new biome to explore.

A dozen fresh Bugsnax to capture and feed to your friends.

Over 100 challenges and 30 quests. Nearly 200 decorations to collect and display.

More delightful dialogue from our returning voice cast.

If you’re a returning player, you can start playing the Isle of BIGsnax by loading your completed save, which will put you back into Snaxburg before the point of no return. For new players, this content will show up organically as you play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles