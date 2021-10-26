Xbox Hardware Revenue Up 166% in Previous Quarter, Xbox Revenue Up 16% - News

/ 450 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, which ended up September 30, 2021.

Xbox gaming revenue grew 16 percent year-over-year to nearly $3.6 billion for the quarter setting a new record for quarter one. The total annual revenue for the trailing 12 months is at $15.9 billion, which is also a record for Xbox.

Xbox hardware revenue grew an impressive 166 percent driven by high demand for the Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Xbox Content & Services revenue grew two percent after sales were strong a year ago. This was driven by growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and first-party titles. This was partially offset by a decline in third-party titles.

Overall, Microsoft reported revenue up 22 percent year-over-year to $45.3 billion and net income up 48 percent to $20.5 billion.

The latest VGChartz estimates put Xbox Series X|S sell-through at 7.94 million as of October 16. Xbox Series X|S is currently tracking ahead of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 after 11 months on the market.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles