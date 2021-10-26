Xbox Hardware Revenue Up 166% in Previous Quarter, Xbox Revenue Up 16% - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 450 Views
Microsoft has released its earnings report for the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, which ended up September 30, 2021.
Xbox gaming revenue grew 16 percent year-over-year to nearly $3.6 billion for the quarter setting a new record for quarter one. The total annual revenue for the trailing 12 months is at $15.9 billion, which is also a record for Xbox.
Xbox hardware revenue grew an impressive 166 percent driven by high demand for the Xbox Series X|S consoles.
Xbox Content & Services revenue grew two percent after sales were strong a year ago. This was driven by growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and first-party titles. This was partially offset by a decline in third-party titles.
Overall, Microsoft reported revenue up 22 percent year-over-year to $45.3 billion and net income up 48 percent to $20.5 billion.
The latest VGChartz estimates put Xbox Series X|S sell-through at 7.94 million as of October 16. Xbox Series X|S is currently tracking ahead of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 after 11 months on the market.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Another quarter comes and goes with MS hiding Game Pass numbers. It has now been 9 months since the last official 18M number.
Net income is insane, for that quarter they made nearly double of what Sony does for an entire year!
Oh yeah, Microsoft is a $2 trillion company whereas Sony is a $145 billion company. So it's not surprising in that aspect. But as far as gaming divisions go, Microsoft is playing catchup. Despite Xbox celebrating 20 years and gaming on Windows has been around for eons, it feels like only now is Microsoft taking gaming seriously. Bill Gates and especially Steve Balmer were very passive when it came to gaming, but Satya Nadella has fully embraced gaming as part of Microsoft as a whole, and the resources they are putting into the Xbox brand says a lot about where their priorities are.
Now for the first time in a long time, I have more Xbox first-party games that I'm looking forward to than Sony's. Which is great because competition will have these 2 juggernauts going back and forth, which means we as gamers win! And Nintendo is just gonna Nintendo lol