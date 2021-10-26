Age of Empires IV Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Release on Thursday - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge have released the launch trailer for Age of Empires IV, which went gold last week.

"When urgent news of an enemy threat lands at her door, a Delhi Sultanate commander must outsmart the opposition in a spectacular battle of wits and strategy that will rewrite the pages of history," reads the description to the launch trailer.

One of the most beloved real-time strategy games returns to glory with Age of Empires IV, putting you at the center of epic historical battles that shaped the world. Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in vast landscapes with stunning 4K visual fidelity, Age of Empires IV brings an evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation.



Return to History – The past is prologue as you are immersed in a rich historical setting of 8 diverse civilizations across the world from the English to the Chinese to the Delhi Sultanate in your quest for victory. Build cities, manage resources, and lead your troops to battle on land and at sea in 4 distinct campaigns with 35 missions that span across 500 years of history from the Dark Ages up to the Renaissance.



Choose Your Path to Greatness with Historical Figures – Live the adventures of Joan of Arc in her quest to defeat the English, or command mighty Mongol troops as Genghis Khan in his conquest across Asia. The choice is yours – and every decision you make will determine the outcome of history.



Customize Your Game with Mods – Available in Early 2022, play how you want with user generated content tools for custom games.



Challenge the World – Jump online to compete, cooperate or spectate with up to 7 of your friends in PVP and PVE multiplayer modes.



An Age for All Players – Age of Empires IV is an inviting experience for new players with a tutorial system that teaches the essence of real-time strategy and a Campaign Story Mode designed for first time players to help achieve easy setup and success, yet is challenging enough for veteran players with new game mechanics, evolved strategies, and combat techniques.

Age of Empires IV will launch for PC and Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 28.

