Metroid Dread Update Fixes Progression Bug

Nintendo has released the Version 1.0.1 update for Metroid Dread that fixes the progression bug, as well as fixing other issues to help improve the overall gameplay experience.

The bug occurred when a players destroys a door while a map marker for that specific door is displayed on the map. When this happens the game will close and display the following error message: "The software was closed because an error occurred."

Read the patch notes below:

Fixed an issue where, if a map marker is placed on a specific door on the map screen (the door destroyed with the beam obtained at the end of the game), destroying that door at the end of the game would cause the game to forcefully quit with the message "The software was closed because an error occurred”.

Fixed several other issues to improve overall gameplay experience.

Metroid Dread is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

