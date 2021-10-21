Among Us Arrives December 14 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass - News

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Innersloth announced Among Us will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 14. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The PlayStation versions will include an exclusive Ratchet & Clank playable character.

Among Us first launched for iOS and Android in June 2018, for PC via Steam in November 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch in December 2020.

