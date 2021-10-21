Demon Slayer Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 72,944 Units - Sales

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 94,849 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 17, 2021. The PS5 version debuted in third place with sales of 20,187 units.

Metroid Dread (NS) dropped from first to second place with sales of 22,221 units.

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season (PS4) debuted in fourth place with sales of 15,597 units. Back 4 Blood (PS4) debuted in fifth place with sales of 13,112 units. Monark (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 10,521 units.

Five of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, four are for the PlayStation 4, and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 72,944 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 18,709 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,187 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 613 units, and the 3DS sold 373 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 94,849 (New) [NSW] Metroid Dread (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 22,221 (109,019) [PS5] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 20,187 (New) [PS4] The Idolmaster: Starlit Season (Bandai Namco, 10/14/21) – 15,597 (New) [PS4] Back 4 Blood (Warner Bros. Games, 10/12/21) – 13,112 (New) [NSW] Monark (FuRyu, 10/14/21) – 10,521 (New) [PS4] Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft, 10/07/21) – 9,917 (44,136) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,648 (2,234,813) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,615 (4,095,124) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,402 (4,460,356)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 32,494 (170,903) Switch – 30,869 (17,229,015) PlayStation 5 – 16,580 (939,509) Switch Lite – 9,581 (4,098,365) Xbox Series S – 3,553 (41,860) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,129 (180,103) Xbox Series X – 634 (64,918) PlayStation 4 – 613 (7,814,080) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 373 (1,175,323)

