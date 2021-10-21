Infernax is a Demon-Slaying Action Game, Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Berzerk Studio have announced demon-slaying action adventure game, Infernax, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q1 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

Infernax is the adventures of a great knight who returns to his homeland only to find it plagued with unholy magic.

While on your quest to find and destroy the source of this corruption by any means necessary, you will face ruthless creatures, dangerous beasts, and precarious terrains.

Face the Consequences

Every decision you make is crucial, would you rather:

Slay or help someone?

Use your experience gained from slashing monsters to get more life, mana or damage?

Think well before deciding on what to do my friend. A single choice can change the game; remember that thing you did to that guy? Farmer Pepper remembers.

Consequence Faces

Smash as many monsters as you can to get some money, spend your savings to buy better weapons and armors from the blacksmith, gear up and get stronger for this journey of smashing even more faces!

Every choice you make open up different side quests to obtain powerful weapons and skills or money

Storm the Castle and slay their bosses before more innocent fall to the mysterious curse that plagues your land. In the end, only you can rid the land of Upel of these monsters, whichever way you decide to do it; you do you, dude…

Key Features:

Multiple endings based on player’s decisions.

Challenging castle-dungeons and lots of boss battles.

Ruthless bloodthirsty monsters that want you super duper dead.

Level up system to tailor your experience to your liking.

Buy new items and unlock skills to help you in your quest of reversing the curse.

A dangerous and unique open world with many secret areas to uncover.

Pucker up buttercup because it’s about to get gory.

