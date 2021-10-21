Goonya Fighter Headed to PC Next Month - News

Developer MUTAN announced Goonya Fighter will launch for PC via Steam in November.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch in June 2019 and for the PlayStation 5 in November 2020.

View the Steam trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A new kind of squishy fighting game! Exciting four-player matches, great online brawls! When everyone gets together, Let’s Goonya!

Take three steps and you’ll stumble and fall! Three steps and you’ll stumble and stumble, and a squishy punch will knock you down! And yet, the fighters get back up! A new party fighting game that anyone can enjoy! A new kind of party fighting game!

The world of squishy fighting spreads over the Internet! The squishy fighters of the world are your rivals. The number of characters you can use increases as you win and raise your rank in Internet battles.

There are only four buttons to use! The game is easy to play and anyone can have a sweaty battle.

With three play rules and 90 different stages, you can play endlessly! There are a total of three different play rules to play with. Fist Fight! Exciting “Battles”! Fight for the most coins! “Coin Battle.” Play rough! Race, where anything goes! Each mode can be played by up to four players. In each mode, you can play with up to four players, and if you purchase additional rules as downloadable content, you can have even more fun with your rivals!

Use a variety of stage gimmicks to win! Kick bombs at your enemies, provoke them on the falling floor, and sometimes even set them on fire. Kick bombs at your enemies, challenge them on the falling floor, and sometimes even use the burning pillars of fire and magma floor in crazy battles!

Improve your skills in Adventure Mode! For those of you who want to become stronger fighters, we have prepared an adventure mode that you can play alone. You play as Nyack, the main character, and together with his partner Mash, you fight against the Amoebas, the enemies that stand in your way. Win the battle against numerous traps and powerful enemies to become the best fighter you can be! The adventure mode can be enjoyed by two players.

