Rare's Everwild Development Reset Reports are 'a Little Extreme,' Says Xbox Game Studios Boss

Rare announced Everwild in November 2019 at X019. It has been confirmed for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Late last year Simon Woodroffe who worked as the creative director on the game left the studio.

Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty in an interview with Kinda Funny Games (and transcribed by PureXbox) was asked about Everwild and the reports development on the game had "reset." He said that was too extreme,

"When you look at it from the outside, when you hear a word like 'reset' and maybe 'restructure', I'll just say that those are probably a little more definite, a little more extreme than what really happens as a game comes to life," said Booty.

"[NBA Jam creator] Mark Turmell used to say that a game gets made a thousand small decisions at a time. That every day, you're making hundreds of small decisions and at the end of however long you work on the game, they all add up. And I think that's where the Everwild team is right now."

Booty added the team working on the game is trying to make something special and they are working hard to get it right.

"[The team] is trying to make sure that they've got something special. We've shown a glimpse of a world, you've seen the art style that the team has got, but we want to get it right... it's just natural that a team's going to kind of go through some of that process."

More information on Everwild will be shared "when the team has got cool stuff to show" with a goal to not "keep things hidden for too long."

