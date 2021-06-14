Everwild Appears to Have Been 'Completely Rebooted,' New Creative Director Confirmed - News

Microsoft showcased 30 games during its Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase. There were several previously announced games for Xbox that were missing. One of them was Rare's Everwild.

Sources have told VideoGamesChronicle the reason Everwild missed E3 2021 has been "restarted from scratch" and is now "optimistically" looking at a release in 2024.

Last year creative director Simon Woodroffe left the project, which lead to an overhaul of the game's design and direction.

Everwild executive producer Louise O’Connor confirmed with VideoGamesChronicle that the most senior creative employee at Rare, Gregg Mayles, has taken over as lead on the project.

"The team behind Everwild continue to shape a truly magical experience and remain focused and excited about creating a new game centred around a truly unique, new world," said O’Connor.

"Gregg Mayles joined us, late last year as Creative Director, and the team has never been stronger. Since showing the world our Eternals trailer, we have been making progress on all aspects of Everwild. The team continues to work hard to realise our vision and to bring the magic of nature in Everwild to life for players around the world."

Everwild is in development for Xbox consoles and PC. It was first announced in November 2019.

